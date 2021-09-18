LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Chinese salad (chicken), egg roll, melon cup, oatmeal raisin cookie

Tuesday: Chili soup, corn chips, vegetable cup, apple crisp, vanilla ice cream

Wednesday: Hamburger stroganoff with mushrooms, green beans, garlic toast, cottage cheese with fruit

Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll, brownie

Friday: Pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, cherry Jell-O/fruit cocktail

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:15-3 p.m., hand and foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

