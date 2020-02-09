LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Artichoke salad, kielbasa potato soup and chocolate Oreo pudding
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, hash brown patty, coffee cake and orange juice
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and lemon bar
Thursday: Tater tot casserole, coleslaw, bread, cheese stick and oatmeal raisin cookie
Friday: Special Valentine's Day prime rib dinner, 6 p.m.
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, crochet group, cribbage.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 9:30 a.m., Healthy U; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics, hair, walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., audiologist; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: Valentine's Day, no activities; prime rib dinner and silent auction, doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
