LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Swiss mushroom chicken breast, parsley noodles, peas and carrots, fruit cocktail, donut
Tuesday: Chinese salad (chicken and mandarin oranges), egg salad sandwich, banana, oatmeal raisin cookie
Wednesday: BBQ meatballs, baked potato, creamed corn, ambrosia, garlic bread stick
Thursday: Open-faced meatloaf sandwich, five-way vegetables, ice cream sundae (strawberry)
Friday: Ham/cabbage soup, cornbread, pickled beets, apple dump cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
