LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Cheeseburgers, baked beans, chips and peanut butter cookie
Tuesday: Salsa chicken, Spanish rice, corn, garlic toast and baked apples
Wednesday: Scalloped potato ham casserole, carrots, dinner roll and tapioca pudding
Thursday: Bean and bacon soup, chef salad with turkey, ham, egg and Mandarin orange Jell-O
Friday: Roast beef or fish, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, roll and chocolate cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, card making and stamping, pool tournament.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting, Healthy U class; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., line dancing.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 9 a.m., Healthy U, 10 a.m, painting, movement class, book club; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
