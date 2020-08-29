LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Ham and turkey sub, pea salad, chips and applesauce
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, apple coleslaw, garlic toast and berry crisp
Wednesday: Breakfast bowl, grape juice, yogurt parfait and French toast bake
Thursday: Chef salad, soft pretzel, orange Jell-O and a chocolate chip cookie
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll and peas
ACTIVITIES
Thursday: 12:45 p.m., bingo
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no other activities are scheduled at the Campbell County Senior Center.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
