ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese
Thursday: Waffle with bacon
Friday: Ham, egg and cheese quesadilla
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese
Thursday: Waffle with bacon
Friday: Ham, egg and cheese quesadilla
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pineapple-upside-down pancakes with turkey bacon
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Wednesday: General Tso's chicken with rice
Thursday: Steak fingers with spudsters
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich with corn on the cob; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Turkey sausage pancake on a stick with hash brown
Tuesday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese
Wednesday: Club sandwich with baked potato chips
Thursday: Walking taco with chipotle lime refried black beans
Friday: Orange chicken with rice
