ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese

Thursday: Waffle with bacon

Friday: Ham, egg and cheese quesadilla

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pineapple-upside-down pancakes with turkey bacon

Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Wednesday: General Tso's chicken with rice

Thursday: Steak fingers with spudsters

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich with corn on the cob; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Turkey sausage pancake on a stick with hash brown

Tuesday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese

Wednesday: Club sandwich with baked potato chips

Thursday: Walking taco with chipotle lime refried black beans

Friday: Orange chicken with rice

