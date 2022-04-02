ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with bacon

Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese

Thursday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with bacon

Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese

Thursday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Peach smoothie with Scooby Snacks

Wednesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with orange Jell-O cup

Thursday: Mini pancakes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with crinkle fries

Thursday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans

Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cheesy breadstick; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with crinkle fries

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with baked beans

Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed taters-n-gravy and roll

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty and Go Gurt

Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.