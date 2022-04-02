ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with bacon
Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese
Thursday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Peach smoothie with Scooby Snacks
Wednesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with orange Jell-O cup
Thursday: Mini pancakes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with crinkle fries
Thursday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans
Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cheesy breadstick; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with crinkle fries
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with baked beans
Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed taters-n-gravy and roll
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty and Go Gurt
Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
