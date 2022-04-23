ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Pancake with bacon

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round

Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Pancake with bacon

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round

Thursday: Ham egg and cheese biscuit sandwich with hash brown patty

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry banana smoothie with Cinny bites

Wednesday: Blueberry or chocolate muffin with Go-gurt

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with corn on the cob

Wednesday: Bavarian or jalapeno cheddar pretzel with french fries

Thursday: Pork tamales with refried beans and raspberry churro

Friday: Supreme or meat lovers pizza with cottage cheese; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Pretzel with string cheese and french fries

Thursday: Sloppy joe with roasted potato wedges

Friday: Chicken enchiladas with tajin black beans

