ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Pancake with bacon
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round
Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Pancake with bacon
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round
Thursday: Ham egg and cheese biscuit sandwich with hash brown patty
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry banana smoothie with Cinny bites
Wednesday: Blueberry or chocolate muffin with Go-gurt
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with corn on the cob
Wednesday: Bavarian or jalapeno cheddar pretzel with french fries
Thursday: Pork tamales with refried beans and raspberry churro
Friday: Supreme or meat lovers pizza with cottage cheese; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup
Wednesday: Pretzel with string cheese and french fries
Thursday: Sloppy joe with roasted potato wedges
Friday: Chicken enchiladas with tajin black beans
