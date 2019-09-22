ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Early riser
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Thursday: Strawberry bagel
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried black beans
Tuesday: Roasted pork loin with baked potato and dinner roll
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice and raspberry churro
Thursday: Toast ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup
Friday: all beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges and corn on the cob (sack lunch at Westwood)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with raspberry churro
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote and turkey bacon
Friday: chicken drumstick with veggie rice and biscuit
