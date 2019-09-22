ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Early riser

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Thursday: Strawberry bagel

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried black beans

Tuesday: Roasted pork loin with baked potato and dinner roll

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice and raspberry churro

Thursday: Toast ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup

Friday: all beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges and corn on the cob (sack lunch at Westwood)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with raspberry churro

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote and turkey bacon

Friday: chicken drumstick with veggie rice and biscuit

