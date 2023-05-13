LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, Au gratin potatoes, steamed broccoli, garlic toast, cake and ice cream
Tuesday: Spring salad (strawberry and walnuts), beef and cheddar wrap, grape dessert
Wednesday: French bread pizza (ham, olives, pineapple), broccoli/cauliflower salad, coconut cream pie
Thursday: Hamburger and mushroom beef stroganoff, corn, roll, strawberries and bananas, white chocolate macadamia cookie
Friday: Chicken sandwich (cheese, lettuce, tomato), coleslaw, chips, ice cream bar
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; book club, 10-11 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
