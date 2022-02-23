ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal
Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage links
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Scrambled eggs and bacon
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: French toast
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Tomato soup and grilled cheese
Tuesday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans and apple churro
Wednesday: Pulled pork cheese fries and bread sticks
Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Tomato soup and grilled cheese
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Chicken tacos with refried beans
Thursday: Ham sub sandwich with cottage cheese
Friday: Sausage or cheese pizza with garlic vegetables
