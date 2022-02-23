ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Craisin oatmeal

Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage links

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Scrambled eggs and bacon

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Craisin oatmeal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: French toast

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Tomato soup and grilled cheese

Tuesday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans and apple churro

Wednesday: Pulled pork cheese fries and bread sticks

Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Tomato soup and grilled cheese

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Chicken tacos with refried beans

Thursday: Ham sub sandwich with cottage cheese

Friday: Sausage or cheese pizza with garlic vegetables

