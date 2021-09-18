ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins

Wednesday: Mini Waffles

Thursday: Early Riser

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Early risers

Wednesday: Pancake breakfast sandwich

Thursday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cajun shrimp bake with cornbread muffin

Tuesday: Roast pork loin with lemon garlic green beans and roll

Wednesday: Verde smothered chicken taquitos with refried beans

Thursday: Steak fingers with potato wedges

Friday: Super nachos with raspberry churro

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pulled pork cheese fries with breadstick

Tuesday: Sloppy joe with mac-n-cheese

Wednesday: chicken tacos with roasted corn salsa and chips

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty

