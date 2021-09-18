ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins
Wednesday: Mini Waffles
Thursday: Early Riser
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Early risers
Wednesday: Pancake breakfast sandwich
Thursday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cajun shrimp bake with cornbread muffin
Tuesday: Roast pork loin with lemon garlic green beans and roll
Wednesday: Verde smothered chicken taquitos with refried beans
Thursday: Steak fingers with potato wedges
Friday: Super nachos with raspberry churro
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pulled pork cheese fries with breadstick
Tuesday: Sloppy joe with mac-n-cheese
Wednesday: chicken tacos with roasted corn salsa and chips
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.