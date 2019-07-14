LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pepper jack chicken, parsley noodles, glazed carrots and Watergate dessert
Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak, biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs and grape juice cup
Wednesday: cheeseburgers with fixings, baked beans, macaroni salad and ice cream social with Security State Bank
Thursday: Spring mix salad with radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes and dressing, clam chowder and strawberry rhubarb crisp
Friday: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, pears and raisin oatmeal cookie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class, digestive series class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking, computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling; 1 p.m., caregiver support.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., bridge.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
