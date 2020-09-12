ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with applesauce
Tuesday: Pancakes in a bag with fruit cup
Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby Snack with whole fruit
Friday: Long john doughnut with whole fruit
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with tater tots
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Wednesday: Barbecue pork cheese fries with jalapeno bread stick
Thursday: Orange chicken and rice with fortune cookie
Friday: Pepperoni pizza with Grog's bean salad
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with fruit snacks
Tuesday: Corn dog with barbecue baked beans
Wednesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa
Thursday: Turkey sandwich with baked barbecue chips
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.