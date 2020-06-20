LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, pickle spear and vanilla pudding

Tuesday: Chicken ranch pizza, veggie cup and a root beer float

Wednesday: Turkey Tetrazzini, garlic toast, country blend veggies and a Rice Krispy bar

Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, dinner roll and cherry pie

Friday: Broccoli grape lettuce salad, beef and bean soup, fruit cocktail and cottage cheese

ACTIVITIES

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Senior Center has discontinued activities.

