LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, pickle spear and vanilla pudding
Tuesday: Chicken ranch pizza, veggie cup and a root beer float
Wednesday: Turkey Tetrazzini, garlic toast, country blend veggies and a Rice Krispy bar
Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, dinner roll and cherry pie
Friday: Broccoli grape lettuce salad, beef and bean soup, fruit cocktail and cottage cheese
ACTIVITIES
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Senior Center has discontinued activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.