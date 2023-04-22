ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Wednesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Toad in a hole with bacon

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Wednesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Toad in a hole with bacon

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Barbecue pork burnt ends with coleslaw and dinner roll

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken lo mein with fortune cookie

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Steak fingers with French fries

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice

Wednesday: Pancakes with sausage patty

Thursday: Roast pork gravy with mashed potatoes and roll

Friday: Meatballs and marinara with garlic veggies and bread stick

