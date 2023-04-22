ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Wednesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Toad in a hole with bacon
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Barbecue pork burnt ends with coleslaw and dinner roll
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken lo mein with fortune cookie
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Steak fingers with French fries
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice
Wednesday: Pancakes with sausage patty
Thursday: Roast pork gravy with mashed potatoes and roll
Friday: Meatballs and marinara with garlic veggies and bread stick
