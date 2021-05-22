ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: No school
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken taquitos with Tajin black beans
Tuesday: Hotdog with potato chips and Rice Krispie Treat
Wednesday: Cook's choice
Thursday: Cook's choice
Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled cheese, cottage cheese and fruit snack
Tuesday: Hotdog with potato chips and chocolate chip cookies
Wednesday: Cook's choice
Thursday: Cook's choice
Friday: xxxx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.