ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: No school

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken taquitos with Tajin black beans

Tuesday: Hotdog with potato chips and Rice Krispie Treat

Wednesday: Cook's choice

Thursday: Cook's choice

Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled cheese, cottage cheese and fruit snack

Tuesday: Hotdog with potato chips and chocolate chip cookies

Wednesday: Cook's choice

Thursday: Cook's choice

Friday: xxxx

