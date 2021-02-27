ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with waffle frieds

Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with grilled cheese

Wednesday: Walking taco with refried beans

Thursday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll

Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese; Westwood: sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with fruit snacks

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Mini pancakes with sausage links

Thursday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with vanilla pudding

Friday: Walking taco with refried beans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.