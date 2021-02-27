ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with waffle frieds
Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with grilled cheese
Wednesday: Walking taco with refried beans
Thursday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll
Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese; Westwood: sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with fruit snacks
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Mini pancakes with sausage links
Thursday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with vanilla pudding
Friday: Walking taco with refried beans
