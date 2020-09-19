ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Sooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with applesauce
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel with fruit cup
Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar with whole fruit
Friday: Blueberry muffin with whole fruit
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Philly cheese sandwich with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese
Friday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with bread stick
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French toast breakfast sandwich with yogurt cup
Tuesday: Sweet 'n' sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday: Cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese
Friday: Cowboy totchos with refried beans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.