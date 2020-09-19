ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Sooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal with applesauce

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel with fruit cup

Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar with whole fruit

Friday: Blueberry muffin with whole fruit

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Philly cheese sandwich with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese

Friday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with bread stick

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French toast breakfast sandwich with yogurt cup

Tuesday: Sweet 'n' sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday: Cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese

Friday: Cowboy totchos with refried beans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.