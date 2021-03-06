ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Coco Puff bar

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Pulled port cheese fries with bread stick

Friday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with vanilla pudding; Westood, no school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled cheese with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Chicken fajita with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with potato chips

Thursday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and geavy and roll

Friday: Ham sub sandwich with apple crisps

