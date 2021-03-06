ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Coco Puff bar
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Pulled port cheese fries with bread stick
Friday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with vanilla pudding; Westood, no school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled cheese with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Chicken fajita with Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with potato chips
Thursday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and geavy and roll
Friday: Ham sub sandwich with apple crisps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.