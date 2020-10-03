ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffles in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby Snack
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with tater tots
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Wednesday: Barbecue pork cheese fries with mozzarella bread stick
Thursday: Chicken lo mein with fortune cookie
Friday: Pepperoni pizza with cottage cheese
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Barbecue chicken club sandwich with sweet corn
Tuesday: Corn dog with baked beans
Wednesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
