ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffles in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby Snack

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with tater tots

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Wednesday: Barbecue pork cheese fries with mozzarella bread stick

Thursday: Chicken lo mein with fortune cookie

Friday:  Pepperoni pizza with cottage cheese

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Barbecue chicken club sandwich with sweet corn

Tuesday: Corn dog with baked beans

Wednesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

