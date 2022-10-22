LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Fish sandwich, coleslaw, tater tots, applesauce cup, M&M cookie
Tuesday: Hot dogs, spaghetti salad, chips, lemon pudding pie (Vets breakfast)
Wednesday: Lettuce salad (peas, bacon, egg), potato soup, apple fritter
Thursday: Breaded pork steak, baked potatoes, gravy, carrots, ambrosia
Friday: Kraut hot pockets, pickled beets, chocolate cake, strawberry Jell-O
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4:30 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards); 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 pin tap
