LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: French dip, potato wedges, broccoli/cauliflower salad, peach/pear medley

Tuesday: Chicken rice casserole, bread stick, pickled beets, lemon bar

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, Asian coleslaw, chips, grape dessert

Thursday: Liver and onions or chicken breast, French onion potatoes, spinach, garlic toast, apple cake

Friday: Lettuce salad (peas, bacon, egg), chicken gnocchi soup, ambrosia, cookie

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Thursday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.

Friday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; 9 pin tap, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

