ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel with Go-Gurt
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Juicy Lucy burger with garlic roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Wednesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or hot Hawaiian pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Pot roast with mashed potatoes and gravy and breadstick
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Green chili breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Tuesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with garlic potato wedges
Thursday: Baked chicken Alfredo with breadstick
Friday: Ham and turkey sub sandwich with string cheese
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.