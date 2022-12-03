ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel with Go-Gurt

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Juicy Lucy burger with garlic roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Wednesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or hot Hawaiian pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Pot roast with mashed potatoes and gravy and breadstick

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Green chili breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Tuesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with garlic potato wedges

Thursday: Baked chicken Alfredo with breadstick

Friday: Ham and turkey sub sandwich with string cheese

