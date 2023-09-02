LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed — Labor Day

Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu, broccoli, Parmesan noodles, ice cream bar, peaches

Wednesday: Cod filet, rice pilaf, zucchini mixed vegetables, apple turnover

Thursday: Corn chowder, 1/2 ham and cheese sandwich, mandarin oranges, doughnut

Friday: Pork ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed — Labor Day

Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; The Steiners, 11 a.m.-noon; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.

Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.

Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.