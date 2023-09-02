LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed — Labor Day
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu, broccoli, Parmesan noodles, ice cream bar, peaches
Wednesday: Cod filet, rice pilaf, zucchini mixed vegetables, apple turnover
Thursday: Corn chowder, 1/2 ham and cheese sandwich, mandarin oranges, doughnut
Friday: Pork ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, chocolate chip cookie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed — Labor Day
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; The Steiners, 11 a.m.-noon; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
