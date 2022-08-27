LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken Caesar salad, zuppa toscana soup, apple fritter
Tuesday: Hot dogs, baked beans, chips, peaches, raisin oatmeal cookie. (Vets breakfast)
Wednesday: Ham and bean soup, cornbread, vegetable cup, fruit cocktail, cake
Thursday: Spanish rice casserole, corn, garlic toast, refrigerator pickles, lime Jell-O with pears
Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.