ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Pancake bites

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt (4-day school: maple long john)

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: xxx

Tuesday: xxx 

Wednesday: xxx

Thursday: xxx

Friday: xxx

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Yogurt and Nutri-grain

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Strawberry bagel

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried black beans

Tuesday: Roast pork loin with baked potato and dinner roll

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice and apple churro

Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup

Friday: All beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges and coleslaw (WestwoodL sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with apple churro

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with baked sweet potato wedges

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Chicken drumstick with veggie rice and biscuit

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.