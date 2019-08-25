ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Pancake bites
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt (4-day school: maple long john)
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: xxx
Tuesday: xxx
Wednesday: xxx
Thursday: xxx
Friday: xxx
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Yogurt and Nutri-grain
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Strawberry bagel
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried black beans
Tuesday: Roast pork loin with baked potato and dinner roll
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice and apple churro
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup
Friday: All beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges and coleslaw (WestwoodL sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with apple churro
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with baked sweet potato wedges
Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Chicken drumstick with veggie rice and biscuit
