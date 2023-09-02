ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Early riser
Thursday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Friday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast quesadilla
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Early riser
Thursday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Friday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast quesadilla
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Tangerine chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday: Ground beef tacos with Tajin black beans and chips and queso
Thursday: Roasted chicken legs with maple roasted acorn squash and cornbread
Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Honey barbecue chicken leg with Boston baked beans and dinner roll
Wednesday: Deli club sandwich with string cheese
Thursday: Chicken and wild rice casserole with maple roasted acorn squash and bread stick
Friday: Ground beef tacos with chips and queso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.