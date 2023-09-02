ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Early riser

Thursday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Friday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast quesadilla

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Early riser

Thursday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Friday: Ham, egg and cheese breakfast quesadilla

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Tangerine chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday: Ground beef tacos with Tajin black beans and chips and queso

Thursday: Roasted chicken legs with maple roasted acorn squash and cornbread

Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Honey barbecue chicken leg with Boston baked beans and dinner roll

Wednesday: Deli club sandwich with string cheese

Thursday: Chicken and wild rice casserole with maple roasted acorn squash and bread stick

Friday: Ground beef tacos with chips and queso

