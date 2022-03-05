ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Biscuits with sausage gravy
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Breakfast pizza
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Biscuits with sausage gravy
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick with turkey sausage
Wednesday: Peach yogurt smoothie with cinna bites
Thursday: Cinnamon breakfast round with jello cup
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with potato wedges and roll
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with sweet potato fries; Westwood, sack lunch
Thursday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup
Friday: Chicken-n-veggie lo mein with vegetable spring roll; Westwood, no school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cereal with yogurt cup
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries
Thursday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with rice
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich with baked beans
