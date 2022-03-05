ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Biscuits with sausage gravy

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Breakfast pizza

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Biscuits with sausage gravy

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick with turkey sausage

Wednesday: Peach yogurt smoothie with cinna bites

Thursday: Cinnamon breakfast round with jello cup

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with potato wedges and roll

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with sweet potato fries; Westwood, sack lunch

Thursday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Friday: Chicken-n-veggie lo mein with vegetable spring roll; Westwood, no school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cereal with yogurt cup

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries

Thursday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with rice

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich with baked beans

