ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long job

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Pancake on a stick

Friday: Muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans and jalapeño corn bread

Tuesday: Roasted pork loin with baked potato, sweet corn and roll

Wednesday: Chicken drumsticks with roasted parsnips and biscuit with honey

Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup

Friday: Spicy andouille sausage on a bun with coleslaw and pasta salad (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken bacon sandwich with tater tots

Tuesday: Walking taco with raspberry churro

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Chicken drumstick with veggie rice and biscuit

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.