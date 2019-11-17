ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long job
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: Pancake on a stick
Friday: Muffins
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans and jalapeño corn bread
Tuesday: Roasted pork loin with baked potato, sweet corn and roll
Wednesday: Chicken drumsticks with roasted parsnips and biscuit with honey
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup
Friday: Spicy andouille sausage on a bun with coleslaw and pasta salad (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken bacon sandwich with tater tots
Tuesday: Walking taco with raspberry churro
Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Chicken drumstick with veggie rice and biscuit
