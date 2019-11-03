LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Beer-battered cod, crispy potato wedges, coleslaw, fruit cocktail and chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Goulash, corn, bread, garlic toast and vanilla pudding
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, garden salad with dressing, cheesy broccoli cauliflower soup and a fruit cup
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, peas, wheat bread and strawberry Jell-O
Friday: Sloppy joes, coleslaw, chips and a brownie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, card making.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., Healthy U class, painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 9 a.m., The Lodge; 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hobby Harvest; 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hobby Harvest.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.