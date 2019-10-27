ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Cereal

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri Grain

Thursday: Pumpkin doughnuts

Friday: Cereal

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Green chili breakfast burrito with has brown rounds

Tuesday: Cajun chicken pasta with garlic bread

Wednesday: Hard or soft shell tacos with refried beans

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwiches with coleslaw and pumpkin cookie

Friday: Braised bison short ribs with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll (Westood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with chipolte roasted sweet potatoes

Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with ham slider

Wednesday: Chicken strips with baked mac 'n' cheese

Thursday: Mummified meatballs with mold mashed potatoes, rancid roll and witches brew

Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown rounds

