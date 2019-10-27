ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Cereal
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri Grain
Thursday: Pumpkin doughnuts
Friday: Cereal
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Green chili breakfast burrito with has brown rounds
Tuesday: Cajun chicken pasta with garlic bread
Wednesday: Hard or soft shell tacos with refried beans
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwiches with coleslaw and pumpkin cookie
Friday: Braised bison short ribs with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll (Westood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with chipolte roasted sweet potatoes
Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with ham slider
Wednesday: Chicken strips with baked mac 'n' cheese
Thursday: Mummified meatballs with mold mashed potatoes, rancid roll and witches brew
Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown rounds
