ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Oatmeal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: French toast in a bag

Thursday: Coco Puff bar

Friday: Chocolate doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with barbecue chips

Wednesday: Ground beef nacho fries with breadstick

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes-n-ham with cooked veggies and roll

Friday: Meatball-n-marinara bowl with garlic bread

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Ham sub sandwich with string cheese

Wednesday: Grilled barbecue chicken sandwich with strawberry yogurt Chex mix

Thursday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies

