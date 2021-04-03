ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Oatmeal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: French toast in a bag
Thursday: Coco Puff bar
Friday: Chocolate doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with barbecue chips
Wednesday: Ground beef nacho fries with breadstick
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes-n-ham with cooked veggies and roll
Friday: Meatball-n-marinara bowl with garlic bread
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Ham sub sandwich with string cheese
Wednesday: Grilled barbecue chicken sandwich with strawberry yogurt Chex mix
Thursday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.