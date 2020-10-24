LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Beer battered pollack, mac and cheese, winter blend veggies and an ice cream bar
Tuesday: Kraut dogs, potato wedges, three-bean salad and a lemon bar
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar salad, French onion soup, garlic toast and peach crisp
Thursday: Chicken and noodles, peas and carrots, biscuit, fruit cocktail and a sugar cookie
Friday: Dirt burgers, rat droppings, ghost rocks and lice in a cup
ACTIVITIES
Most activities are on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
