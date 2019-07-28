LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Gluten-free chicken strips, mac and cheese, peas and ambrosia
Tuesday: Kraut dog, baked beans, potato wedges, sugar cookie and peaches
Wednesday: Chef salad with ham, turkey, tomato and dressing, soft pretzel with cheese and watermelon
Thursday: Green pepper casserole, coleslaw, cheesy pinwheel, dark sweet cherries and chocolate chip bar
Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, applesauce and cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage.
Tuesday: 8 a.m., veterans breakfast; 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking, computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: No Deadwood trip; 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class, book club; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers; 7 p.m., Senior Summer Dance.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
