LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed - Merry Christmas!
Tuesday: Cod loin, rice pilaf, garlic toast, carrots, banana pudding
Wednesday: Ham and turkey wrap, Asian coleslaw, chips, M&M cookie, fruit cocktail
Thursday: Green chili hamburger, nachos and cheese, carrot/raisin salad, berry cobbler
Friday: Apple/walnut lettuce salad, chicken noodle soup, root beer float
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: No activities - closed - Merry Christmas
Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; 9 pin tap, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
