ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Raspberry sprinkle doughnut
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday:Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Raspberry sprinkle doughnut
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty
Tuesday: Honey glazed ham with scalloped potatoes, roll and peppermint bark
Wednesday: Pulled pork cheese fries with jalapeño bread stick bites
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Popcorn chicken bites with Spudsters
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with barbecue chips
Wednesday: Scalloped taters and ham with roll and peppermint bark
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
