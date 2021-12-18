ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Raspberry sprinkle doughnut

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday:Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Raspberry sprinkle doughnut

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty

Tuesday: Honey glazed ham with scalloped potatoes, roll and peppermint bark

Wednesday: Pulled pork cheese fries with jalapeño bread stick bites

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Popcorn chicken bites with Spudsters

Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with barbecue chips

Wednesday: Scalloped taters and ham with roll and peppermint bark

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

