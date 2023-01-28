ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Nutri-Grain bar with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Nutri-Grain bar with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green beans and roll
Tuesday: Beef super nachos with Tajin black beans and churro
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with garlic roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Tater tot casserole with dinner roll
Friday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sub; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with spudsters
Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac-and-cheese
Wednesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwich
Thursday: Tater tot casserole with dinner roll
Friday: Chicken tacos with Tajin black beans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.