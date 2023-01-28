ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Nutri-Grain bar with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Nutri-Grain bar with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green beans and roll

Tuesday: Beef super nachos with Tajin black beans and churro

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with garlic roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Tater tot casserole with dinner roll

Friday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sub; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with spudsters

Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac-and-cheese

Wednesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwich

Thursday: Tater tot casserole with dinner roll

Friday: Chicken tacos with Tajin black beans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.