ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters

Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with cottage cheese

Thursday: Chicken nachos with refried beans

Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with garlic veggies

