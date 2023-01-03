ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters
Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with cottage cheese
Thursday: Chicken nachos with refried beans
Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with garlic veggies
