LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Melt in your mouth chicken, parsley noodles, succotash vegetable, peaches, peanut butter cookie

Tuesday: Scalloped potato/burger casserole, corn, wheat bread, fruit cocktail, cherry cake

Wednesday: Meatball sub cucumber/tomato salad, chips, ice cream sandwich

Thursday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, dinner roll, green beans, apple pie

Friday: Olive Garden salad, clam chowder, bread stick, strawberry Jell-O

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday:  9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10-11 a.m., book club; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m. Hand and Foot (cards); 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 pin tap; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

