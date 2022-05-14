ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal with string cheese and fruit cup

Tuesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with Jell-O cup and banana

Wednesday: Strawberry smoothie with Scooby Snacks and applesauce

Thursday: Breakfast burrito and clementine

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt and fruit cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with waffle fries

Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich with roasted butternut squash

Wednesday: Walking taco with refried beans

Thursday: Pork Lo Mein with Asian coleslaw

Friday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato and roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with baked beans

Tuesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Wednesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with yogurt cup

Thursday: Chicken fajitas with apple churro

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.