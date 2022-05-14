ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with string cheese and fruit cup
Tuesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with Jell-O cup and banana
Wednesday: Strawberry smoothie with Scooby Snacks and applesauce
Thursday: Breakfast burrito and clementine
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt and fruit cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with waffle fries
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich with roasted butternut squash
Wednesday: Walking taco with refried beans
Thursday: Pork Lo Mein with Asian coleslaw
Friday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato and roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with baked beans
Tuesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Wednesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with yogurt cup
Thursday: Chicken fajitas with apple churro
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
