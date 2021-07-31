LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Barbecue jack chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas, chocolate chip cooking and peaches
Tuesday: Taco salad with chips, pinto beans and apple dump cake
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, Asian coleslaw and tater tots
Thursday: Cabbage beef hot pocket, Italian pasta salad and mixed fruit
Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes with gravy, country veggies and a dinner roll
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 12:30-3 p.m., line dancing after lunch.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing for beginners.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics; 12:30-2 p.m., Xbox bowling.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
