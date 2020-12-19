ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini French toast
Wednesday-Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini French toast
Wednesday-Friday: No schoo
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday-Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes with roll and gingerbread cookie
Tuesday: General Tso's chicken with rice
Wednesday-Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Teriyaki chicken sandwich with barbecue chips
Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes with roll and gingerbread cookie
Wednesday-Friday: No school
