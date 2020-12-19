ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini French toast

Wednesday-Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini French toast

Wednesday-Friday: No schoo

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday-Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes with roll and gingerbread cookie

Tuesday: General Tso's chicken with rice

Wednesday-Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Teriyaki chicken sandwich with barbecue chips

Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes with roll and gingerbread cookie

Wednesday-Friday: No school

