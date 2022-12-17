LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken Alfredo over noodles, broccoli/cauliflower blend, breadstick, raspberry cheesecake
Tuesday: Superfood salad, Italian soup, pears, lemon cake
Wednesday: Chicken enchiladas with lettuce and tomato, refried beans, hot peaches, filled churro
Thursday: Beef stew, bread, cheese stick, grape dessert
Friday: Swiss, bacon, mushroom burger, steakhouse potato salad, fruit cocktail, chocolate cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; book club, 10-11 a.m.
Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
