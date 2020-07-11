LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Chicken strips with gravy, coleslaw, ginger cookie and hot peaches

Tuesday: Chef salad, bread stick, diced pears and yellow cake

Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, bread, green beans and brownie

Thursday: Ham salad on roll, pasta corn salad, chips and strawberry Jell-O

Friday: Chicken enchiladas, refried beans and fruit pizza

ACTIVITIES

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no activities are being held at the Campbell County Senior Center.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

