ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with Nutri-Grain bar
Wednesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty
Thursday: Early riser with Go-Gurt
Friday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with Nutri-Grain bar
Wednesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty
Thursday: Early riser with Go-Gurt
Friday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans and churro
Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak with sweet potato tots
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe with mac and cheese
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with rosemary breakfast potatoes and bacon
Friday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sandwich; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with sweet potato fries
Tuesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with rosemary breakfast potatoes
Friday: Goulash with garlic bread
