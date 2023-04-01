ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with Nutri-Grain bar

Wednesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Thursday: Early riser with Go-Gurt

Friday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans and churro

Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak with sweet potato tots

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe with mac and cheese

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with rosemary breakfast potatoes and bacon

Friday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sandwich; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with sweet potato fries

Tuesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with rosemary breakfast potatoes

Friday: Goulash with garlic bread

