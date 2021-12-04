ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cinnamon Healthy round

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cinnamon healthy round

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Llong john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnabites

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters

Tuesday: Roasted pork loin with backed potato

Wednesday: Individual pepperoni deep dish pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Corn dog with tater tots

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with chocolate brownie

Thursday: Tater tot casserole with biscuit and honey

Friday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty

