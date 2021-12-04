ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cinnamon Healthy round
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cinnamon healthy round
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Llong john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnabites
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters
Tuesday: Roasted pork loin with backed potato
Wednesday: Individual pepperoni deep dish pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Corn dog with tater tots
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with chocolate brownie
Thursday: Tater tot casserole with biscuit and honey
Friday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty
