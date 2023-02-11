ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Thursday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
Friday: Biscuit and sausage gravy
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fajitas with raspberry churro and refried beans
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and coleslaw
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes with green beans and roll
Thursday: Cheeseburger with maple roasted sweet potato wedges
Friday: Italian sausage lasagna with garlic bread; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick
Tuesday: Tuna fish sandwich with Grog's beans salad
Wednesday: Pot roast and veggies with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll
Thursday: Chicken and veggie wild rice soup with biscuit and honey
Friday: Sloppy Joe with sweet corn
