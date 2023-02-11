ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Thursday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

Friday: Biscuit and sausage gravy

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fajitas with raspberry churro and refried beans

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and coleslaw

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes with green beans and roll

Thursday: Cheeseburger with maple roasted sweet potato wedges

Friday: Italian sausage lasagna with garlic bread; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick

Tuesday: Tuna fish sandwich with Grog's beans salad

Wednesday: Pot roast and veggies with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll

Thursday: Chicken and veggie wild rice soup with biscuit and honey

Friday: Sloppy Joe with sweet corn

