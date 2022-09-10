ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown
Tuesday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Cereal with toast
Thursday: French toast sticks
Friday: Nutri-Grain bar with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown
Tuesday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Cereal with toast
Thursday: French toast sticks
Friday: Nutri-Grain bar with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fajitas with raspberry churro
Tuesday: Pork belly Lo-Mein with fortune cookie
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green beans and roll
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup with garlic bread
Friday: Super nachos with guacamole and refried beans; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Hot dog with barbecue baked chips
Tuesday: Caribbean citrus pulled pork sandwich with baked plantains
Wednesday: Spaghetti with breadstick
Thursday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Friday: Goldfish nachos with guacamole and refried beans
