ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown

Tuesday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Cereal with toast

Thursday: French toast sticks

Friday: Nutri-Grain bar with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fajitas with raspberry churro

Tuesday: Pork belly Lo-Mein with fortune cookie

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green beans and roll

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup with garlic bread

Friday: Super nachos with guacamole and refried beans; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Hot dog with barbecue baked chips

Tuesday: Caribbean citrus pulled pork sandwich with baked plantains

Wednesday: Spaghetti with breadstick

Thursday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Friday: Goldfish nachos with guacamole and refried beans

