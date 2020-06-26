LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken Alfredo, five-way veggies, bread, chocolate chip cookie and dark cherries
Tuesday: Crispy chicken salad, cheesy broccoli soup and pumpkin mousse
Wednesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, applesauce and spice cake
Thursday: Lasagna, green beans, garlic toast and patriotic Jell-O
Friday: Closed in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
ACTIVITIES
All activities at the Campbell County Senior Center have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
